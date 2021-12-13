Bengaluru: Power Supply To Be Disrupted In These Areas Over Next Two Days; Check Details

Many places across Bengaluru city will face power cuts from Dec 13 -Dec 15, BESCOM informed on Monday. The inconvenience is caused as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) have undertaken cable conversion work and other maintenance works.

As per the website, the city will witness a power outage from 10 am till 5.30 pm. The issue of frequent power disruptions has been reported for quite a time in Bengaluru. India's information technology capital suffered without power on December 7, 8, and 9.

These areas of Bengaluru face power cuts on Dec 13

On Monday, Dec 13, a power outage in the south zone of Bengaluru including divisions such as Koramangala, Jayanagar, and HSR layout will take place from 10 am till 5.30 pm.

In the North Zone divisions, residents of the Malleshwaram division will have no power from 10 am till 2 pm or 10 am till 12.30 pm or from 10 am till 3 pm. While Jalahalli will face power cuts from 12 pm till 1 pm, 11 am till 5 pm, or 1 pm till 4 pm. And in Hebbal, power cuts will happen from 10 am till 4 pm or 10 am till 5 pm. The timings in the Peenya division would be from 10 am till 5.30 pm.

Moving to the Western zone, the power supply will be out in Rajajinagar will be from 10 am till 5.30 pm. While in the Kengeri division, the timings will be from 9 am till 5 pm or from 10 am till 5 pm.

Coming to the Eat zone, there will be no power in Indiranagar will be from 10 am till 4 pm or from 11 am till 5 pm. In the Shivajinagar division the power supply will be out from 10 am till 4 pm, or 10.30 am till 2.30 pm or 10 am till 5 pm.

No power supply in these areas of Bengaluru on Dec 14

According to the BESCOM website, In the south zone of Bengaluru, there will be a power cut from 10 am till 5 pm or 5.30 pm. While in Malleshwaram, the power will be out from 9.30 am till 1.30 pm or 11 am till 1 pm or 10 am till 2 pm or 10.30 am till 5.30 pm.

On Tuesday, the timing of power cut in the Jalahalli division will be from 10 am till 11 am, or 11 am till 2 pm, or from 11 am till 5 pm. Residents Hebbal division will face power cut problem from 12 pm till 5 pm, or 11 am till 12 pm, or 10 am till 5 pm. The timings of power cut in Peenya division will be from 10 am till 5.30 pm.

Residents of the west zone particularly will have no power supply from 10.30 am till 5.30 pm. While the timings of power supply out in RR Nagar will be from 10 am till 5 pm. In the Kengeri division, the power supply will be out from 9 am till 5 pm or from 10 am till 5 pm.

The timings will remain unchanged in Indiranagar on Tuesday. While in Shivajinagar, there will be no power supply from 10 am till 4 pm, 10 am till 5 pm, or 12 pm till 3 pm.

Power cut in Bengaluru on Dec 15

On Wednesday, December 15, the north zone of Bengaluru will face a power cut from 10 am till 5 pm or 5.30 pm.

The residents of Malleshwaram will face a power cut from either 10 am till 2 pm, or 9.30 am till 1.30 pm or 11 am till 2 pm. While the timings in the Jalahalli division will be from 11 am till 2 pm, or 1 pm till 2 pm or 11 am till 5 pm. No power in the Hebbal division from 10 am till 4 pm or from 10 am till 5 pm. In the Peenya division, the power supply will be out from 10 am till 5.30 pm.

In Rajaji Nagar, there will be no power from 10.30 am till 5.30 pm. And RR Nagar's power cut timings will be from 10 am till 5 pm. While the timings will remain the same for the Kengeri division and Indiranagar division.

For the residents of Shivaji Nagar, the timings will be from 10 am till 4 pm or 10 am till 5 pm.