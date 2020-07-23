Profit Amid Pandemic? Bengaluru Pvt Ambulances Charge Exorbitant Price To Ferry Patients

On one hand, people are panic-stricken due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, on the other, there is inadequate preparedness to take care of patients in the city – be it facilities at hospitals or ambulances to ferry the patients.

For the last 20 days, Bengaluru has witnessed at least 2,000 new cases on an average every day. There have been instances of patients not getting government ambulance on time or people collapsing on the road while waiting for an ambulance. Taking advantage of the helpless situation of people, private ambulance service providers are charging exorbitant prices to ferry patients. They charge somewhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 to ferry them to a hospital located just a few kilometers away.

Sharing the experience of paying huge money for an ambulance, Nabila, a cousin of an ill patient, expressed her grievances against private ambulance services. She reportedly paid huge sums of money on two occasions — Rs 12,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively — to travel 18km within the city.

Talking to Republic Media Network, Nabila said, "Life-saving ambulances have become the biggest bane in Bengaluru, where the operators are charging huge sums that the common man cannot even think of affording. Two days ago, my cousin's health was deteriorating and we couldn't get access to a government ambulance, so we were forced to avail the service of a private ambulance. They charged us Rs 12,000 from Shivajinagar to Devanahalli."

She claimed that this is the second time they experienced this. "A few days ago, when our uncle was supposed to get hospitalised, a private ambulance charged Rs 20,000 from Shivajinagar to BGS, hospital in Kengeri. Common people cannot really afford an ambulance at a time when they require it the most. It is heart-wrenching to see whatever is happening in Bengaluru," Nabila said.

Justification

Even though people are paying four times more than the regular prices for an ambulance, private hospitals and service providers are justifying their actions claiming that they are finding it very difficult to get drivers due to coronavirus fears.

Prasanna Kumar, President of the Private Hospital and Nursing Home Association, said, "Due to COVID, ambulance drivers’ salaries have been doubled. They all are covered under insurance. They are using a PPE kit every time and they pick up and drop a COVID patient. So, the cost has gone up."

Govt's response

However, the government claims that once they introduce new ambulances in the city, the problems of private ambulance services will be solved.

Talking to media, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said, "Basically the dependence of private ambulances are completely reduced, and the government will provide adequate ambulances. Along with that, the capping of prices for private ambulances will be done. We will definitely address the issue and cap the prices."

Officials of the Bangalore Metropolitan Corporation have admitted that it takes at least four to five hours for the government ambulance to pick up a patient. So, patients with non-COVID infections are also struggling to get an ambulance due to the increase in demand.

However, the government is confident that they will overcome this problem. 400 new ambulances in Bengaluru will be made available to serve the people. The government has decided to introduce 400 additional ambulances in the city, so that people do not face a shortage of ambulances. There are 198 wards in the city and in each ward, two ambulances will be allocated to ferry patients. Private tempo travellers are being hired for this and are being converted into ambulances.

