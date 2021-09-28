Bengaluru: Realtor Hacked To Death By Group Of Five, Murder Caught On CCTV

In a shocking incident, a realtor was hacked to death by a group of five in Bengaluru over a land dispute. The attack took place in the Avalahalli police limits on Saturday Afternoon. The victim was identified as Venkatesh, a resident of the Margondanahalli area.

According to the CCTV footage procured from the area, the victim could be seen on his bike when he was attacked by a gang of five. Venkatesh was travelling to his office from his residence when the attackers rammed an autorickshaw into his bike. The five-man gang dismounted the rickshaw and hacked the victim to death. They quickly fled the spot in the vehicle they came in. Venkatesh died on the spot. The police informed that the attackers have now been arrested.

All accused arrested in Bengaluru murder case

The Avalahalli police have already arrested all accused in the case. The attackers have been identified and a murder case has been registered against them. According to the police investigation, Venkatesh was embroiled in a long property dispute with one of the attackers, identified as Anil. The police have confirmed that it was a planned murder by Anil and his friends, who killed Venkatesh over the land dispute. The event has questioned the security situation in Karnataka.

17-year-old found dead in Bengaluru with gun wound

Earlier in a horrifying incident, a 17-year-old boy was found dead near the Sanjay Nagar bus stand in Bengaluru on 17 September. According to reports, he was shot in the head using a 3.2 mm gun found at the scene of the crime. The gun was registered after his father's name, according to his family. The boy knew how to use the gun, said the family. Police are considering the incident a death by suicide.

The 17-year-old boy was identified as Rahul and he was the son of a retired Army officer. According to reports, Rahul left his house at 4 am on Friday for a morning walk as a part of his daily routine. When he didn't return by 5 am, his family attempted to contact him. However, he didn't return their calls, the family said. According to the family, the youngster was doing well in academics and had no other motive to take such a drastic step. The case is being investigated.

Image: PTI/ Shutterstock