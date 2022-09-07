Bengaluru Roads Flooded; Severe Waterlogging Reported, Traffic Police Issues Advisory

As heavy rainfall caused major waterlogging in several areas of Bengaluru, the traffic police on Wednesday issued an advisory to the city’s residents regarding flooding and overflowing. The traffic police issued an advisory regarding the areas which have been cleared for traffic movement. However, it is also advised that people should not leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.

According to the advisory, commuters near Yamluru Junction were allowed to use to the route after severe waterlogging. While near Ecospace of Outer Ring Road only heavy vehicle movement was allowed from Marathahalli towards Silk Board. Meanwhile, slow traffic movement was reported on Belathur Road and traffic movement was blocked on Channasandra Road till waterlogging is cleared.

Here are a few roads that traffic police issued an advisory for:

Yamluru Junction

The HAL Airport traffic police on Wednesday informed that water logging in Yamluru Junction is now cleared and commuters can use this route.

Eco World

Issuing a traffic advisory regarding the waterlogging near the Eco World area, the HAL airport police said that the situation is still not in control and vehicles are slowly moving commuters. They further requested the commuters to be aware of this and asked them to avoid the route if possible.

"Traffic advisory"water logging near eco world situation still not in control vehicles are slowly moving commuters please be aware about this and if possible avoid this route TQ. @DCPTrEastBCP @blrcitytraffic @acpwfieldtrf @AddlCPTraffic @CPBlr pic.twitter.com/CPGr08T1zs — HAL AIRPORT TRAFFIC BTP (@halairporttrfps) September 7, 2022

Spice Garden

The HAL airport police informed that the waterlogging in the Spice Garden area is now clear and vehicles are moving fast. Commuters can use this route. "Water logging in spice garden clear now vehicles are moving fast commuters can use this route," the police tweeted.

Water logging in spice garden clear now vehicles are moving fast commuters can use this route TQ @DCPTrEastBCP @blrcitytraffic @acpwfieldtrf @AddlCPTraffic @CPBlr pic.twitter.com/kFl8aLQw7p — HAL AIRPORT TRAFFIC BTP (@halairporttrfps) September 7, 2022

Sarjapur Road

Kala Krishnaswamy, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), took to social media and wrote, "With water level receding. Traffic movement is normal on Sarjapur Road."

With water level receding . Traffic movement normal on Sarjapur Road . Hsr limits pic.twitter.com/k7WpnYM0vL — Kala Krishnaswamy, IPS DCP Traffic East (@DCPTrEastBCP) September 7, 2022

Ecospace in Outer Ring Road

HSR Layout Traffic police in the advisory said that the situation near Ecospace in Outer Ring Road is not cleared yet. All Vehicles can move from the Silk Board towards the Marathalli, but only heavy vehicles can move from the Marathalli towards the Silk Board.

Good morning , present situation near eco space in orr .All Vehicles can move from silk board towards marathalli ,But only heavy vehicles can move from marathalli towards silk board thank you pic.twitter.com/7Rdem2ln0X — HSR LAYOUT TRAFFIC BTP (@hsrltrafficps) September 7, 2022

Chanasandara road

"Chanasandara road is reporting slow-moving Traffic. Please co-operate with the Area officer and team for the diversions made considering your safety and commute. Waterlogged roads. Stay safe," the Whitefield traffic police said.