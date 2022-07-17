Bengaluru: RPF Personnel Rescue Man From Railway Track Moments Before Train Arrives; WATCH

A momentary lapse of attention can at times become fatal, and a good presence of mind can be life-saving. Exemplifying both, a recent video shows how a man narrowly escaped death thanks to the prompt response of RPF personnel stationed there.

In the incident that happened in Bengaluru, the man slipped from the platform and while trying to climb, fell on the tracks. A few moments later a train was seen entering the platform. However, in the nick of time, the RPF personnel rushed to his rescue; two men in uniform jumped onto the tracks from the platform across to rescue the person.

The video was shared by the Railways Ministry on Twitter with the caption, "Prompt response by RPF personnel saved the precious life of a man who slipped and fell on tracks minutes before the arrival of a train at KR Puram Railway Station, Bengaluru".

Prompt response by RPF personnel saved the precious life of a man who slipped and fell on tracks minutes before the arrival of a train at KR Puram Railway Station, Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/P0CXy3JfvH — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 16, 2022

The RPF officers' heroic gesture was lauded by many on the internet.

'Salute sir' say netizens

The brave action of the officials that led to the man's life being saved earned plaudits from countless viewers. The comments section overflowed with praises for the brave RPF personnel for helping save a man's life.

A user wrote, "Superb sir great job". A second user commented, "Salute sir, and good job".

Superb sir great job — Ajay Rajpoot (@ajay31705) July 16, 2022

It is clearly visible that he didn't slip and he wanted to commit suicide. Anyways, the RPF helped as always in time. Kudos to their work! — Prabal Gupta (@__prabg) July 16, 2022

(Image: @RailMinIndia/Twitter)