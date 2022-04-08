Bengaluru Schools Receive Bomb Threat Via Mail; Premises Vacated, Search Ops On

A security alert was sounded in Bengaluru after a few schools received bomb threats on Friday morning. “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school,” the threat letter stated. The Bengaluru East Police division also received a bomb threat via email. The police swung into action and students and staff vacated the premises.

Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs have been deployed at the locations. Senior police officers also visited the schools.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant informed that four schools in the city have received bomb threats through e-mail and police teams are at the spot conducting checks.

"Four schools on the outskirts of Bengaluru have received bomb threats through email, our local police are checking about it," Pant said. There is a drill, and as per that, the bomb disposal squads have gone there for checking, he added.

When asked whether anything has been found at the spot so far, the Commissioner said, "based on the email, our teams are checking the spot...when more information comes, it will be shared with you."

Tensions gripped the schools as parents rushed to the premises. “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, this is not a joke. Immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands,” the threat mail stated.

Schools that received bomb threats include DPS Varthur, Gopalan International School, New Academy School, St. Vincent Paul School, Indian Public School Govindpura, and Ebenezer International School, electronic city.

The incident has triggered panic as Class 10 exams are going on in the state.