Bengaluru: Sewage Sampling Could Estimate COVID Viral Load In Particular Area, Claims BBMP

On Saturday, the Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) claimed that sewage sampling is a new phenomenon identified by INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) that informs if there is an increase in COVID-19 viral load in a given area.

"Sewage sampling is a new thing detected by INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) that basically tells us whether there is a spike in COVID-19 viral load in a particular area," BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told ANI.

He also mentioned that the team will conduct more tests in locations where viral illnesses are on the rise in order to find positive cases. "We have been working with firms that have taken it up. If an increase in viral load shows up, we will do further tests in that area to identify the positive cases," he said.

In addition, the chief stated that COVID-19 instances have been steadily dropping in Karnataka. "We're also keeping our surveillance up to date, which involves monitoring for new COVID-19 instances, checking on ongoing cases to see if there's a new mutation, hospital admissions, and so on," Gupta added.

COVID-19 cases in India

In the previous 24 hours, India has reported 10,853 new COVID-19 cases and 526 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With the addition of fresh deaths, the total number of those who have died has risen to 4,60,791. According to the Ministry, the country's active caseload is at 1,44,845 cases, the lowest in 260 days.

With 12,432 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the overall number of recoveries across the country has risen to 3,37,49,900, according to the Ministry. The current recovery rate is 98.23%, which is the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry announced on Saturday that the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered in the country has surpassed 108 crores. Until 7 p.m. on Saturday, almost 25 lakh vaccination doses had been administered. The immunisation programme as a measure to protect the country's most vulnerable populations from COVID-19 is still being assessed and monitored at the highest level, according to the ministry.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI