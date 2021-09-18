Bengaluru Shocker: Family Of 5, Including 9-month Old Found Dead Due To Suspected Suicide

In a shocking case of suspected mass suicide, five members of a family including a 9-month old infant were found dead at their residence in Bengaluru's Byadarahalli area. Out of the 5 members, 4 were found hanging, while a 9-month old boy was found dead on a bed, allegedly due to starvation. A sixth member of the family- a 2-year-old is said to have survived the incident and has been rescued.

The incident came to light after H Shankar, the grandfather of the children returned to his home in Byadarahalli after five days. The man had allegedly left the house after a domestic tussle with his daughter who had left her in-laws to stay with them. After several of his phone calls to the family were unanswered, he returned back to find the door to his house locked after which he contacted the police.

Bengaluru Suicide Case

Upon breaking in, H Shankar realised that only his granddaughter (2) was alive, while other members of the family were found hanging from the ceiling in their respective rooms. The deceased have been identified as Bharathi (51), Sinchana (34), Sindhurani (31) and Madhusagar (25). His nine-month-old grandson allegedly died due to starvation, after the family committed suicide, as per the preliminary investigation by the police. Bharathi (51) who died in the incident is the wife of H Shankar. The three other adults- Sinchana (34), Sindhurani (31) and Madhusagar (25) are their children.

The suicide is suspected to have happened 4 days ago, due to which the bodies had begun to decompose. The two-and-a-half-year-old girl who miraculously survived the 4 days of ordeal alone has been taken to the nearest hospital for primary care and medical checkup. A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been summoned and investigation is currently ongoing.