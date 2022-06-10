Bengaluru: Spurned Lover Throws Acid On Married Woman Over Turning Down Marriage Proposal

Nearly two months after a horrifying acid attack in Bengaluru, yet another similar incident has come to the fore in the city after a woman was attacked with acid near Kumarswamy layout on Friday morning. A case has been registered at the local police station and an investigation has been launched. The accused has been identified as Ahmed from Jagjivan Ram Nagar.

According to sources, the accused and the victim were in an extramarital relationship. The accused was forcing the woman to get married. Since she was already married and was a mother, she asked for time to get married. Disappointed with the decision of the woman, the accused attacked her with acid.

Acid attack in Bengaluru

In a similar incident on April 28, a spurned lover threw acid on a 24-year-old woman at Sunkadakatte, in west Bengaluru after she rejected his marriage proposal. The incident took place near the Muthoot Fincorp office. The victim has been shifted to a private hospital. The 24-year-old victim, an employee of a private finance firm, has sustained more than 25% burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The accused has been identified as Nagesh. He had visited the woman's office on Wednesday night and proposed to her. However, she rejected his proposal and her colleagues intervened, asking him to leave her alone. He obliged and left on Wednesday night only to return to carry out the attack. According to sources, Nagesh stalked the victim while she was on her way to work. He confronted her with a bottle of acid and threw it at her when she reached her office building and fled from the spot. After the incident, Kamakshipalya police rushed to the spot and immediately rushed the woman to the hospital. The police have launched a manhunt, with multiple teams, for Nagesh.

In December 2015, the Supreme Court enforced a ban on over-the-counter acid sales, however, the number of cases reported annually in the country still stands at 250-300. According to the Indian Penal Code, an acid attack accused can face imprisonment of up to 10 years. Before that, there was no specific law in dealing with such crimes.