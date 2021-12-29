Bengaluru: Three Nigerians Arrested By Anti-narcotics Wing With Drugs Worth Rs 80 Lakh

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths in Bengaluru arrested at least three Nigerian nationals for allegedly peddling drugs in the city. The officials also seized MDMA, cocaine and hash oil worth Rs 80 lakh in the city. According to the Bengaluru police, the three Nigerians flew to India on a business visa and indulged in drug trafficking.

"Continuing the drive against drugs, CCB Anti Narcotics Wing arrested three foreign drug peddlers..came on Business Visa & indulged in drug trafficking..seized Cocaine, Ecstacy, Hashish..concealed it in soapboxes..case under Foreigners Act & NDPS.. [sic]," tweeted Joint Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Patil.

Earlier in the month of October, the Mumbai police had also arrested three Nigerian citizens for their alleged involvement in drug peddling in the Naigaon region. The arrests were made by the Anti Narcotic Cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate (MBVV), which also seized 1,126 grams of Ketamine and MD drugs worth over Rs 10 lakh from their possession, reported ANI.

The arrests were made after police received a tip that drugs were being smuggled in the Naigaon region. Following this, a squad from the Anti-Narcotics Cell stormed the area and apprehended the accused with drugs. Further, a case was filed against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Continuing the drive against drugs, CCB Anti Narcotics Wing arrest 3 foreign drug peddlers..came on Buisness Visa & indulged in drug trafficking..seized Cocaine, Ecstacy, Hashish..concealed it in soap boxes..case under Foriegners Act & NDPS.. @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/zS0sm4Dnsy — Sandeep Patil IPS (@ips_patil) December 29, 2021

Five arrested in Thane for peddling drugs

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Thane, the police arrested five people, including a Nigerian national and a woman, and confiscated mephedrone, an illegal narcotic, worth Rs 21.80 lakh from their possession. Speaking to reporters, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Venkat Andale, Kalwa division, informed that the raids were conducted on December 19 in Mumbra town of Thane district. He added that the police set up a trap along Khadi Machine Road and MM Valley in Mumbra and apprehended the accused when they arrived to sell mephedrone, as per PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Republic World/PTI