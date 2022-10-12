Last Updated:

Bengaluru To Display Heart Symbol In Traffic Lights To Raise Awareness On Heart Health

Karnataka's Bengaluru roads will display a heart symbol in traffic lights at 20 junctions between 15-25th to create awareness about issues related to heart.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Bengaluru

Image: Twitter@ManipalHealth


In a bid to raise awareness among people on heart issues, traffic lights on some of Karanataka’s Bengaluru roads have turned into the shape of a heart to encourage the tech city to turn into a ‘heart smart city'.

Speaking to media, Jt CP Traffic R Gowda said, "Joined hands with Manipal hospitals to create awareness about heart health issues using traffic signals. Banners & pamphlets are to be used as well. 20 junctions selected to display hearts between 15-25th."

According to sources, these heart-shaped red lights on the roads of Bengaluru have been installed by Manipal Hospitals in coordination with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Traffic Police. As many as 20 signals in the city have been reworked as part of a campaign on World Heart Day.

These included the red signal being in the shape of a heart, audio messages spreading awareness on heart health, and QR codes to access emergency services easily instead of dialling a number to call for it. 

Image: Glimpse of a heart-shaped traffic light on a Bengaluru road. Source: Twitter@ManipalHealth

According to reports, Manipal Hospitals have also set up QR codes near the traffic signals apart from the heart-shaped traffic lights. The QR codes when scanned will connect a patient to an emergency number and will be redirected to ambulances services with a single click. Notably, the move is being taken to provide help during an emergency. 

World Heart Day

World Heart Day, which falls on September 29, is celebrated annually to spread awareness about the importance of keeping the heart fit as it is one of the most important organs that deliver oxygen and nutrients to cells and also removes waste products. The theme of World Heart Day this year was ' Use Heart For Every Beat'. 

First Published:
