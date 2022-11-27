Last Updated:

Bengaluru: To Rent A Flat, One Must Have Strong LinkedIn Profile? Read Flat Owner's Demand

A man in Bengaluru was reportedly rejected by a landlord for not having a degree from institutes like IIT or IIM. Is qualification required to rent a flat?

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Bengaluru

Image: Unsplash


In a bizzare development from the state of Karnataka, a man in Bengaluru was reportedly rejected by a landlord for not having a degree from Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) or Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) institutes. Seems like now even qualification is required to get a house to stay in the silicon valley of India. 

People who go out for househunting in Bengaluru, have usually faced other problems in the city over living alone, living with a partner or loud house parties. However, this is the first time people are being rejected from getting rented flats in terms of qualification. 

The man who was refused a flat, was asked by the landlord to the link of his Linkedin profile, as per media reports. The person who had posted the advertisement for the flat on social media had mentioned that the landlord was looking for people from a specific professional background. When contacted, the flat owner asked for the man's office and college details.

READ | Bengaluru: Congress alleges BJP role in voter data manipulation, files complaint with EC

The man responded by stating that he worked at Atlassian, an Australian software company and was a vegetarian. Following which, he was asked as to which college he studied from. When the man mentioned that he studied from a private engineering college, he was immediately rejected as he did not belong to renowned institutes like IIT and IIM and he was further told that is not a CA nor from the Indian School of Business (ISB). 

READ | Over 40 vehicles damaged in major accident on Pune-Bengaluru highway; at least six injured

The man took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of part of the conversation with the flat owner.

Other people too shared their reactions and their own experiences- 

Image: Unsplash

READ | 48 vehicles damaged in major accident on Pune-Bengaluru Highway after truck loses control
READ | In AP's Chittoor, fire breaks out in Bengaluru-Howrah express train; rescue ops on
First Published:
COMMENT