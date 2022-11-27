Bengaluru: To Rent A Flat, One Must Have Strong LinkedIn Profile? Read Flat Owner's Demand

In a bizzare development from the state of Karnataka, a man in Bengaluru was reportedly rejected by a landlord for not having a degree from Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) or Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) institutes. Seems like now even qualification is required to get a house to stay in the silicon valley of India.

People who go out for househunting in Bengaluru, have usually faced other problems in the city over living alone, living with a partner or loud house parties. However, this is the first time people are being rejected from getting rented flats in terms of qualification.

The man who was refused a flat, was asked by the landlord to the link of his Linkedin profile, as per media reports. The person who had posted the advertisement for the flat on social media had mentioned that the landlord was looking for people from a specific professional background. When contacted, the flat owner asked for the man's office and college details.

The man responded by stating that he worked at Atlassian, an Australian software company and was a vegetarian. Following which, he was asked as to which college he studied from. When the man mentioned that he studied from a private engineering college, he was immediately rejected as he did not belong to renowned institutes like IIT and IIM and he was further told that is not a CA nor from the Indian School of Business (ISB).

The man took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of part of the conversation with the flat owner.

This is from today :) pic.twitter.com/FN0b8snIq1 — Priyansh Jain (@Presto412) November 19, 2022

Other people too shared their reactions and their own experiences-

Ok. This is absurd. Is there any roadmap to clear this tenant interview. Getting out of hand now. @peakbengaluru @BangaloreRoomi pic.twitter.com/PjxWtYM0el — Amit (@streotypdBihari) November 17, 2022

Peak Bangalore moment.

After having Google, JP Morgan in our portfolio, still couldn't impress the flat owner.



Bhai coding contest hi rakhdo 🥲@peakbengaluru @BangaloreRoomi @fmrbangalore @FlatsnFlatmates pic.twitter.com/d80kuj4zXo — Mohit Thakur (@Mohit_tweeets) November 16, 2022

