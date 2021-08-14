Bengaluru To Witness Weekend Curfew, Restrictions After August 15 To Curb COVID-19 Spread

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Friday, August 14, that after Independence Day, strong measures will be implemented in Bengaluru and other areas to curb the spread of COVID-19 from Kerala and Maharashtra. The minister-in-charge of the COVID-19 administration claimed there is no suggestion before the government to impose lockdown in the State capital. Though a meeting, under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, will be convened soon to consider the measures.

Minister hints at tough measures in Bengaluru

Ashoka stated, "Curfew is not the only measure, imposing lockdown and other such measures will affect the people, so by giving them slow medicine (like measures) also we can control things...there is no proposal before the government to abruptly impose lockdown in Bengaluru."

He remarked that the number of virus cases in Bengaluru is progressively decreasing, therefore there may not be a major problem. He noted, "But in the districts where it (number) is increasing, we have given instructions to Deputy Commissioners there, and they are taking measures like weekend curfew, among others."

Expected weekend curfew after August 15 to contain COVID-19 surge

According to Ashoka, there are four or five festivals that occur at the same time, including Muharram, Ganesha Chaturthi, and Raghavendra Aaradhane, among others. He added, "We will discuss about taking strict measures at the meeting that will be chaired by the Chief Minister." He noted there would be in-depth discussions about the measures that need to be put in place after August 15th, when the country celebrates its independence. Adding that "Our aim is to control the spread of coronavirus cases from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra to Karnataka, and we should stop the third wave."

Admitting that the government made mistakes during the second wave, he added that by correcting them, the government is taking steps to prevent the third wave from occurring by raising awareness, establishing paediatric wards and training paediatricians, among other things. "The Bommai-headed government is on full alert to control COVID-19."

The Minister stated that limitations such as not allowing devotees to enter temples, imposing a night curfew, and banning crowd gatherings at programmes, celebrations, and weddings should be imposed.

(With inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI