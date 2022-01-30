Following Republic Media Network's massive impact, Bengaluru Traffic Police Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) R Narayan who allegedly assaulted a differently-abled woman has been suspended from Saturday, January 29 amid pending enquiry. The distressing video had come to light the other day from Karnataka's capital city of Bengaluru, where Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) R Narayana attached to the Halasuru Gate traffic police station was seen thrashing a differently-abled woman after she pelted stones on him while towing vehicles.

In the video that went viral, the traffic cop police ASI R Narayana was seen kicking and beating the differently-abled woman. He was even seen snatching her hair while kicking her. According to an eyewitness, the woman was protesting against towing and was pelting stones at the towing vehicle which instead hit the ASI.

Bengaluru Traffic Police thrashes differently-abled woman

The traffic policeman lost his cool and thrashed the woman subsequently. According to the ASI, the stone had hit him just below the eye and it started to bleed. He later filed an FIR at SJ Park police station against the woman for disrupting a government employee while doing his duty.

In FIR, which has been filed under Sections 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Narayana said that he had a narrow escape and the stone could have hit his eye.

This is not the first such incident as last month a video went viral from Uttar Pradesh, in which police personnel is seen barbarously thrashing a man with a child on his lap. In the clip, the man was continually pleading the cop to stop, stating that the child would be hit. However, the policeman refuses to stop and charges baton repeatedly. The policeman was later suspended.

In another incident from Kerala, a police officer was seen mercilessly beating a passenger inside the sleeper compartment of the train. The incident took place on January 2, 2022. The cop's action came after the man said that he had a ticket for a seat in the general compartment and not in the sleeper coach.