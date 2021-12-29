Bengaluru: Woman Stabbed To Death In Front Of Son; Police Suspect Ex-husband’s Role

In a nerve-wracking incident in Karnataka's capital city, a woman was stabbed to death in front of her son while she was heading back home after casting her vote in local civil polls in Bengaluru during late hours on Monday. The 42-year-old woman, identified as Archana Reddy, was allegedly murdered by her ex-husband Naveen along with his accomplices, however, no arrest has been made in the case at hand.

Archana, a resident of Bellandur, was returning in her vehicle after voting at Anekal local bodies when she was hacked to death at Hosa Road. The police suspect her former partner and his friends' involvement in the gruesome murder that was carried out before the eyes of her son. Subsequently, a case has been registered at the Electronic City police station.

Sources have informed that the murder took place at 10:30 PM and that Archana Reddy was entangled in a prolonged legal dispute with Naveen, her ex-husband. Reportedly, the couple had finalised a divorce nearly six years ago and the legal battle was in relation to a plot of land which was registered at Jigani police station, where Archana owned property.

Also, it was brought to the fore that Archana Reddy along with her son had been residing in Bellandur and was present in Anekal owing to gram panchayat elections. Upon being apprised of her location, Naveen and his friend, Santosh, attacked Archana with a knife while the car halted at a signal on Hosa Road. Also, the driver managed to escape the attack along with Archana Reddy's son.

Archana was rushed to a hospital but doctors declared her dead due to attacks with machetes and knives.