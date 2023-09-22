Bengaluru Woman's Dating Profile Makes Round On Internet, Seeks Tech-savvy Partner

India's silicon valley, always ends up making interesting headlines. Recently, a dating profile from the city has been making rounds on social media and netizens are stunned. While most people come up with quirky biodata that is supposed to find a romantic connection, one woman had a whole other purpose in mind. She just wanted someone who could help her solve a particular code.

The Tinder profile of 27-year-old Vandana, had a detailed description explaining what she was looking for in a partner.

Vandaana, stated that she had been stuck with a code issue for days and wanted help. Additionally, she affirmed that she would only entertain a person who could help.

"Looking for someone who could help me with an issue related to checking out file from perforce using PythonI'm kind of stuck with that issue since 3 days. The same code works in Windows and Linux but not on Mac. Please match only if you can help (sic)" wrote Vandana

She added, "Let's do timepass by discussing about code rather than just asking what's your name what's your native, what do you do or other similar and repetitive questions like that. I am ready to go on a date if you help me resolve this issue"

The techie woman’s Tinder profile is being shared on Reddit as well.

India's tech-savvy city Bengaluru keeps amusing the internet with its obsession with technology. A month ago, a Bengaluru-based woman shared a photo on social media of her autorickshaw driver's smartwatch QR code payment screen, whom she called "Namma Tony Stark" (after the tech-savvy Iron Man superhero), as he had saved his QR code as the screensaver on his smartwatch, making it incredibly easy for passengers to pay him. The photo went viral, as many people were impressed by the driver's tech-savvy approach to payments.