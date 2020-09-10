Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park Becomes A Pool After Heavy Rains; Netizens Disappointed

The incessant rainfall in Bengaluru has led to most of the city getting submerged under water on September 9. Several areas in the city which had never experienced flooding in the past were also seen underwater due to incessant rains.

More than 50 localities in the city experienced floods since many lakes such as Hebbal, Nagawara, Amruthahalli, Rachenahalli, Horamavu, Jakkur, Yelahanka, Kalkere as well as the Rajakaluves along the Hebbal valley started overflowing after an overnight rainfall of around 125 mm, according to reports.

It was reported that many residents including the areas of HBR Layout, Sahakaranagar, Rachenahalli, Mahadevapura, complained about water entering their houses for the first time. The Manyata Tech Park also suffered the wrath of the rain gods.

As the water inundated in the several areas of the city, netizens took to social media to post visuals of the plight of the commuters and the poor condition of the city with regards to fighting rainwater inundation. The situation was so bad that even the cars were almost submerged under water with only their roofs visible from above.

READ | Sub-Himalayan Districts Of Bengal Receive Heavy Rainfall, More In Store

READ | India Received 27 Pc More Rainfall This August; Heavy Downpour Likely In Next 3 Days

Manyata Tech Park under water

It's raining today evening as we see these images on Twitter. The 'pool' will turn into a 'lake' by tomorrow? 🤔 #BangaloreRains #ManyataTechPark — Shyam Settikere (@shyam_settikere) September 9, 2020

Flood due to heavy rain in #ManyataTechPark pic.twitter.com/NUDF6YeIfx — Pradeep Rao (@pradeeprao_) September 9, 2020

Back gate of #ManyataTechPark after heavy rain pic.twitter.com/HUpG1X6e0r — Pradeep Rao (@pradeeprao_) September 9, 2020

READ | Normal Rainfall In Rajasthan So Far This Monsoon: Report

READ | Northern Railways To Start Special Trains Connecting Delhi, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Dibrugarh

Some of the netizens pointed out on an alleged real estate mafia responsible for the plight of the Manyata Tech Park as netizens opined that the place was earlier a lake bed and the area was developed after drying out the lake bed. One of the netizens seemingly pointed towards the Siddharmaiah-led Congress government and alleged that his government had started an activity to survey the illegal encroachment of builders, but the activity was stopped in Manyata Tech Park.

Tech park built on a lakebed after draining the lake out, nature has its own course. — Ravi Krish (@Ravax_) September 9, 2020

Exactly... #Manyatatechpark is directly in the floodpath that feeds hebbal lake..



decades of greed of real estate mafia shows how deep these places are under water . — Namma Bengaluroo (@NammaBengaluroo) September 9, 2020