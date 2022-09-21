In the latest embarrassment for the Bengaluru civic body, the Sumanahalli flyover, which was built only 12 years ago, caved in for the second time in three years.

On Tuesday, a large hole appeared on the 546-meter-long four-lane flyover, located on the Outer Ring Road between Goraguntepalya and Nayandahalli. The vehicular movement towards Laggere from Nayandahalli slowed down due to barricading on the caved area.

The hole was so massive that one could see the road beneath the flyover through it. Though the metal structure remained intact, cement and stone aggregates crumbled and fell to the ground below.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials said the hole appeared on the RCC slab of the flyover and the repair work will begin on Thursday.

In 2019 too, the flyover had seen a similar hole, exposing the civic body's substandard audit and the poor execution of the Bangalore Development Authority.

Karnataka HC gives 10-day deadline to BBMP to fill all potholes

It was only days ago, that the Karnataka High Court pulled up the BBMP and gave them 10 days deadline to fill up all the potholes in the city.

The BBMP advocate informed the court that potholes were being filled up every day and a total of 2,010 potholes had been filled and only 221 potholes remained till September 14.

To this, the HC said: "You should be able to tell tentatively by when you can fill it up... We ask you to be honest. How many potholes?" After much prompting and asking for the number of potholes on other roads, the court was told that there were approximately 2,500 potholes on arterial roads.

The HC ordered the constitution of a three-member committee of officers "who are efficient and who would be able to implement" the filling of potholes and removal of encroachments on stormwater drains (SWDs).