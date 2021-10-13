Benzene tanker overturns on road, causes fire

Bengaluru, Oct 13 (PTI) A tanker carrying benzene from ONGC Petro additions Limited (OPaL) overturned at Arbail Ghat on Ankola-Yellapur Highway in Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday morning causing two instances of big fire, authorities said.

"A tanker carrying benzene from a subsidiary company of MRPL called OPaL to a Gujarat paint firm. The tanker overturned, and there have been two instances of a big fire. The situation is under control," Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority commissioner Dr Manoj Rajan told PTI.

He said traffic on this road has been closed following the incident at 7.30 AM.

He also said the district administration has coordinated with MRPL, and a team has been dispatched with neutralising agents.

"Alternative tanker to transfer the remaining chemicals is being mobilised from Karwar by the company's transporter. Action as per the standard operating procedure for chemical spillage is being followed," Rajan said. PTI GMS SS SS

