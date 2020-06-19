BEST To Discontinue Around 600 Buses For Workers On Essential Duty

With the Maharashtra government announcing steps to dilute the Coronavirus consequent lockdown and the Mumbai local resuming operations for essential services, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) will discontinue dedicated buses for 'Essential Duty' employees from Saturday. However, it shall ply more buses on other routes including those to and from Western and Central railway stations, BEST PRO informed. With this move, BEST is expected to discontinue around 600 dedicated buses.

In a statement released on Friday, BEST PRO Manoj Varade said, "Buses operating for employees working in hospital, police stations and other essential staff will be discontinued gradually. Also, as the trains have started functioning, demand for buses from railway stations has increased. So, connecting buses will be increased over the next week."

Mumbai locals resume

Local trains resumed operations on Monday for the first time since the lockdown was imposed on March 23 to control the spread of COVID-19. However, the Western Railway and Central Railway have decided to resume these services for essential staff as identified by the state government and the general public is prohibited from using these.

Western Railway will run 73 pairs of suburban services including eight pairs between Virar and Dahanu Road. Central Railway will run 200 services (100 up and 100 down) 130 services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) to Kasara/Karjat/Kalyan/Thane and 70 services from CSMT to Panvel, a joint media release by the Western Railway and Central Railway read. The trains will run from 5:30 am to 11:30 pm with an interval of 15 minutes. "Maximum services will run between Churchgate and Virar, but few will also run up to Dahanu Road," the Railways said.

According to BMC's notification on Friday, Mumbai has reported a total of 64,068 cases of COVID so far. While the total number of deaths has reached 3423 while 32257 have recovered from the infection.

