Last Updated:

Bhondsi Jail Inmate Attacks Prisoner With Spoon, Injures Him

A prisoner at the Bhondsi jail here attacked a fellow inmate with a spoon and injured him, police said on Saturday.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: Representational Photo (Pixabay)


A prisoner at the Bhondsi jail here attacked a fellow inmate with a spoon and injured him, police said on Saturday.

According to a complaint filed by under-trial inmate Mangat Ram, a resident of Jatusana village in Rewari district, the attack took place inside the jail Friday morning.

"It was around 7:30 am on Friday...inmate Monu alias Budhda, a resident of Rewari, attacked me with a spoon which was around six inches long. He was trying to kill me...," Mangat Ram said in his complaint.

READ | Tillu Tajpuriya murder case: Delhi Police arrests two more inmates of Tihar jail

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered against Monu under sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Bhondsi police station on Saturday.

"The probe is underway and the accused inmate will be taken on production warrant for questioning soon," a police officer said.

All jails in Haryana are on high alert following the killing of gangster Tillu Tajpuria by rival gang members inside Delhi's Tihar jail earlier this month. The jail administration also issued an order not to give spoons to inmates during meals.

READ | Some more transfers likely in connection with killing of Tillu Tajpuriya in Tihar
READ | Pak PMs and prison: A look at all premiers of Pakistan who have faced arrest
READ | 2 inmates escape Philadelphia prison, undetected for nearly 19 hours
READ | Former US Homeland Security agent sentenced to life in prison for sexual assaults

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT