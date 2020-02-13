Bhopal Railway Station Foot-over-bridge Collapse Injures 6; CM Kamal Nath Issues Statement

In a major accident, a portion of a Foot-over-Bridge (FoB) collapsed at the Bhopal Railway station on Thursday morning. According to reports, around six to eight people have been injured, however, no casualties have been reported. The injured persons have been rushed to a nearby hospital, stated sources.

According to reports, the bridge was connecting platform number 2 and 3 of the railway station. A minister stated that a warning was given to the Bhopal Railway Authorities over the situation of the Foot-Over-Bridge. However, no action was taken by the railway authorities, stated sources.

Railway Spokesperson's statement

According to the Railway Spokesperson, IA Siddiqui, they are investigating into the matter and serious action will be taken against people who are responsible for it. He further added that the victims will be given compensation as per the rules of the Railways, depending on the injury, as stated by doctors' report.

MP CM wishes for 'quick recovery'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's office on Thursday took to Twitter and wished the victims a speedy recovery. He wrote in Hindi: "It is saddening that a slab of the Foot-Over-Bridge collapsed at the Bhopal Railway Station. It has been reported that some people have been injured in this accident. We wish for a quick recovery for the injured persons. Instructions have been given to the administration to give proper treatment to the injured."

भोपाल रेलवे स्टेशन पर एक फुटओवर ब्रिज के एक हिस्से के गिरने से हुआ हादसा बेहद दुःखद।

इस हादसे में कुछ लोगों के घायल होने की जानकारी मिली है।

घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की ईश्वर से कामना।

प्रशासन को घायलो के समुचित इलाज व हरसंभव मदद के निर्देश। — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) February 13, 2020

