Bhopal Man Gets Names Of 1,000 Fallen Soldiers Of India Tattooed, Honours Their Lives

Ahead of India's 74th Independence Day on August 15, a man in Bhopal got names of more than 1,000 fallen soldiers who lost their lives for the country tattoed on his back. As per a report by ANI, he said, “I am doing this in remembrance of soldiers who lost their lives for the country.”

India marked its 74th Independence Day and n the joyous occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the people from the ramparts of Red Fort on Sunday and expressed his wishes that it would instil new energy. President Ram Nath Kovind had also addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day and he talked about COVID-19, Tokyo Olympics. Among other areas touched by Kovind, in his speech, including a vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Jammu and Kashmir.

World leaders across the globe extend wishes

From President of the United States Joe Biden to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, world leaders extended their wishes on India’s 74th Independence Day on August 15. Issuing a wholesome statement on August 15, US President Joe Biden said, “On this day, August 15, 1947, India achieved its long journey toward independence, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s message of truth and non-violence. Today, that foundational commitment to respecting the will of the people through democracy continues to inspire the world and is the basis of the special bond between our two nations. Over the decades, the ties between our people, including a vibrant community of more than four million Indian-Americans, have sustained and strengthened our partnership.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also posted a recorded video message to wish Independence Day to India starting off by saying ‘Namaste’ and also posting subtitles of the video in Hindi. He went on to laud the Indians living in Australia for buildings “wonderful life” in the island nation. In the three-minute-long video, Morrison explained the gravity of US-Australia relations calling PM Modi a “great partner” and addressing both nations as “proud democracies.”

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also joined the world leaders across the globe to wish India on August 15 and said, “I join the people of Bhutan in celebrating the bravery and spirit of valiant souls who wrote a new chapter for India with their lives and sacrifices, leading to this day 75 years ago."

