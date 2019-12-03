Bhopal: Asst Professors On Indefinite Strike After They Qualify MPPSC

Around 21 Assistant professors sat on an indefinite strike on Monday after they qualified for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exam 2018. The MPPSC had ordered the appointment of 10 per cent of people, who have cleared the exam. The professors staged the strike at Bhopal's Neelam park alleging that they have still not received an order of appointment. As many as 3,000 protesters sat on the protest and raised slogans against the MPPSC for delaying the appointment of selected candidates.

"We will not move from here until we get the order of appointment. We are very poor and we are very distressed. We worked hard for our education and cleared the exam. The government should understand this. Our parents look at us with a lot of hope, what do we do?" one of the protesters said.

Carrying out a pad yatra from Mhow in Indore district to Neelam Park in Bhopal, the professors reached the city on Sunday night. The protesters said that they have brought copies of the Constitution, which they will give to the Higher Education Minister and the Chief Minister of the state. An advertisement regarding the vacant posts and the examination was conducted was published in June 2018. However, the protesters sitting on the dharna asserted the continuation of their strike until everyone is appointed.

Medical college students protest against assault on Professor

Hundreds of medical students of the Chirayu Medical College in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh took to the streets to protest against the alleged assault on one of their college professors by a student and his family members. The third-year medical student was allegedly asked to do sit-ups by the professor on account of misbehaviour. Following this, soon the student called his father who is the Jabalpur Court Magistrate along with a few policemen who created ruckus in the college campus and also assaulted the college professor in a show of power.

(With ANI Inputs)