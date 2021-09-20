Bhopal: Schools For Classes One To Five Reopen With COVID Protocols In Place

Bhopal schools reopened on September 20 for classes from one to five, following the COVID-19 regulations. Dr Usha Khare, Principal of Shashkiya Girls Higher Secondary School in Bhopal, told ANI, "Today, the schools have been reopened for Classes one to five. We are following all the strict COVID guidelines and the students are also instructed for the same."

"We also have sanitiser dispensers in various corners of the school, and social separation is maintained," Khare remarked, adding that classes will be held for only two hours for the time being.

Shashkiya Girls Higher Secondary School students were overjoyed and pleased about the reopening. Aliya Ali, a student of Shashkiya Girls Higher Secondary School, noted, "I am very happy, even though I also like the online classes but in school, I am getting a chance to finally meet my friends and teachers. We have strictly instructed to follow all the COVID guidelines like wearing a mask, using sanitisers and not sharing our food."

The reopening of the classes delighted the students' parents as well. Mohd Ashraf Khan, father of a student, said, "Earlier, I was a bit hesitant but now I am happy to see my daughter going to school because ultimately the school education is really important and all the COVID protocols are also being followed."

COVID-19 situation in MP

On Sunday, the number of Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh grew by eight to 7,92,394, according to a health department official. The death toll remained at 10,517 because no fatalities from the virus were reported during the day, he said. The recovery count is 7,81,781, and there are now 96 active COVID-19 cases in the state. With the evaluation of 65,809 samples on Sunday, the total number of tests in MP reached 1,78,59,586, according to the official.

According to an official release, a total of 5,75,04,500 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been delivered throughout the state so far, including 2,26,681 on Sunday. The following are the coronavirus figures in MP: Total cases: 7,92,394, new cases: 8, death toll: 10,517 (no change), recoveries: 7,81,781, active cases: 96, tests: 1,78,59,586.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI