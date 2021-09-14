Bhopal Street Vendor Celebrates Daughter's Birth By Offering Free Pani-puri

Elated over being blessed with a daughter, a street vendor in Bhopal offered free 'pani-puri' to people on Sunday. Through this act, the street vendor sent across a message to society to celebrate the birth of a girl child and not to discriminate between boys and girls. Anchal Gupta, who runs a 'pani-puri' centre in the Kolar area of Bhopal, said in his message "Beti hai, to kal hai (future is possible with daughters).

Bhopal: 'Pani-puri' vendor elated over birth of his daughter

While speaking to PTI, the 30-year-old street vendor said, "The birth of the baby girl is a dream come true for me. Since I got married, I always wanted a daughter, but I was first blessed with a son two years back."

While informing that God blessed him with a daughter on August 17 this year, Anchal Gupta said that he had decided to celebrate it by announcing the birth of his daughter by offering free 'pani-puri' to the people of Bhopal. The man, who is a class-8 dropout also said that through this gesture, he wanted to give people a message that 'beti hai, to kal hai'.

As per PTI, the vendor served 'pani-puri' with Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 free of cost on Sunday and it did not matter to him as the joy of having a daughter was more than anything else for him. On Sunday, a large number of people had thronged the busy Kolar area from afternoon till evening to have 'pani-puri' at Gupta's stall. Some eyewitnesses told PTI that people did not even follow COVID protocols, including the norm of maintaining social distance while enjoying the free snack.

Gupta, whose other two brothers are engineers and he is in the 'pani puri' business for nearly 20 years, said, "My wife is a graduate and I had planned to set up a stitching centre (for sewing and embroidery work) for her, but the birth of our daughter has now delayed the plan. But, I will open a shop for her after some time so that she becomes (financially) independent in her life."

(Image: Shutterstock - Representative)