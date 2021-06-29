Bhopal Woman Grows 'mini-forest' At Home With 4000 Plants, Attains National Record

A woman from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has grown a 'mini-forest' behind her house with 4000 plants of 450 species in an 800 square feet area. Out of 450 species, 150 are rare species that are not suitable for the current environment we live in. Therefore, Sakshi Baradwaj, who is an Assistant Professor of Agriculture, has created special climatic conditions for rare species. She is also a National record holder for creating 'Mini-Jungle'.

On Monday, she said, "Out of 450 species, 150 are rare species that aren't suitable for our environment so I've created special conditions for them so that they can live and flourish." "The concept is to develop small forests/green corners in urban areas -- be it an apartment, duplex or hostel. I started working on this initiative in 2018 and worked aggressively during the lockdown," she added.

MP man grows over 2,500 Bonsais to create mini forest

Earlier this month, a man from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur also created a mini forest on the terrace of his house with over 2,500 bonsais of over 40 different varieties. A retired employee of the state electricity board, Sohan Lal Dwivedi was inspired by a woman from Mumbai, who had grown over 250 bonsai trees. Dwivedi read about her in a newspaper article and decided to do something similar. He grew over 40 different types of plants ranging from apples, orange, sycamore, Jamun, pomegranate, pear, tamarind, and many others at his home. Bonsai plants, known for their aesthetic qualities, are miniature replicas of full-size trees. Dwivedi added that he “barely noticed” that the coronavirus lockdown was happening since he spent most of his time with his plants on the terrace.

He had said, "About 40 years ago, I read an article in the newspaper about a woman in Mumbai who had grown over 250 bonsai trees. Inspired by her, I also started and now I have over 2,500 in my home. I barely noticed that the lockdown was happening as I spent the majority of my time last year looking after my plants at home. These help the environment and keep the air fresh."

