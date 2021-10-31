Bhubaneswar Gets Rail Museum

A railway museum was inaugurated in Bhubaneswar to showcase the rich heritage of the East Coast Railway.

The Kalinga Rail Heritage Museum at Chandrasekharpur was inaugurated by ECoR General Manager Vidya Bhushan on Saturday.

Efforts have been made to preserve the long and vibrant history of the railways, along with the rich heritage of the ECoR, an official statement said.

The aim of establishing the museum includes preserving the old railway equipment and boosting tourism, the ECoR said.

Old equipment, instruments, technology devices and models have also been preserved in this museum through an impressive display of artefacts, models and photographs.

In the indoor section, various documents, old manuals, railway maps, equipment and photographs from the early days of the railways have been put on display.

Various documentaries, postage stamps and logos have also been displayed.

