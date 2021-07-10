Bihar: A Wedding Procession Reaches Bride's Home On Boats In Samastipur

As Bihar continues to grapple with the severe floods, a wedding procession reached a bride's home in Samastipur's Gobarsittha village on boats and returned with her on the same because the village was inundated due to the rise in water level of the Bagmati River. Three boats were arranged by the villagers for the procession.

CM Nitish Kumar conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Bihar

Earlier on Wednesday, July 7, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Darbhanga, Madhubani and Samastipur districts. On his return, Nitish Kumar has said, "The state is witnessing flood due to unprecedented heavy downpour before the scheduled time of monsoon."

CM Kumar had also held a review meeting with District Magistrates (DMs) of the flood-affected districts through virtual mode and had instructed them to speed up relief and rescue operations. Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha was present in the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Pratyaya Amrit, Additional Chief Secretary Health and Disaster Management.

Bihar CM was accompanied by Sanjeev Hans, Secretary, Water Resources Department (Bihar) and other officials during the aerial survey of the flood-affected areas. He had undertaken an aerial survey of Hayaghat, Bahadurpur, Hanuman Nagar, Ghanshyampur areas of Darbhanga district, Madhwapur, Khajauli, Phoolparas, and Ghoghara areas of Madhubani district and Bithan, Singhiya, Bariyahi and Kalyanpur areas of Samastipur district, said a senior official of the Chief Ministers office.

As per the release, "The CM had made it clear that relief and rescue operations must be accorded top priority in the flood-affected areas by the concerned officials. All the DMs of the flood-affected districts have been asked to prepare a detailed survey report of their respective districts at the earliest."

(Image: Twitter-@ANI)