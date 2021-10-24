Bihar: After Rescuing A Snake, Forest Official Makes A Statement To Raise Awareness

Dipak Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of Bihar's Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Department stated on Twitter that a highly poisonous snake found in the Terai region of the state, the Banded Krait, was successfully saved by forest officials from Pharingola village in Kishanganj. On Twitter, he posted a video of a forest guard named Anil Kumar giving a speech about the snake and educating the residents about it.

Dipak shared the video with the caption, "Together we can, Together we will! A Banded Krait, highly venomous, found in terai region, successfully rescued by our forest officials from Pharingola village of Kishanganj, Bihar. Salute to Forest Guard, Anil Kumar for impromptu speech to create awareness." The 1-minute 14-second video begins with a noisy crowd surrounding Anil, who is seen clutching the dangerous snake in a bag. The locals are then urged to remain silent by Anil. He expresses gratitude for not killing the snake, claiming that these creatures are an important component of the Earth's ecosystem and that without them, the planet would be incomplete. He further claims that the snake will be left in the forest. The villagers applaud Anil's statement at the end of the video.

People were impressed by Anil's knowledge

The video was shared one day ago on October 23, and since then it has received a lot of attention on the internet, with more than 6 thousand views, 183 likes and 25 retweets. It also welcomed comments from people who were impressed by Anil's knowledge. One Twitter user wrote, "Sir If possible speak with anil kumar fg". Another person commented, "Thats one very beautiful Banded Krait!! Don't know if it's the light or something else, but it's color is just superb!"

The third comment read, "He is speaking with clear mind and confidence. It also shows that he accepted by the villagers as one of their own".

More about Banded Krait

The Banded Krait snake is found in India and Southeast Asia. The snake's alternate black and yellow crossbands and triangular body cross-section, make it clearly identifiable. Black is the colour of their eyes. On its otherwise blackhead, it bears yellow lips, chin and throat, as well as arrowhead-like yellow marks. According to Animalia, they can be found in a wide range of environments, including dry and wet forests, mangrove vegetation, tropical scrub and agricultural fields.

