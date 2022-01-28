On Friday, an aircraft of the Indian Army's Officers Training Academy (OTA) crashed shortly after takeoff in fields adjoining a village under Bodh Gaya block in Bihar. Bangajeet Saha, the Director of Gaya International Airport, stated that both trainee pilots on board were safe, as per PTI. He further informed that the accident took place when the pilots attempted an emergency landing.

As per the report, villagers rushed to the spot and pulled both trainee pilots out. Army personnel also arrived shortly afterwards and took them away. They also collected debris from the crashed aircraft. "The nature of the technical fault that might have caused the crash will be known only upon examination by experts," the airport director said.

It should be mentioned here that the OTA is an Indian Army training facility that trains officers for the Short Service Commission(SSC). The first academy, founded in 1963, is located at Alandur in Chennai and another one was established in Bihar's Gaya district in 2011. The academy trains graduate cadets for a period of 49-week before they get commissioned into the Indian Army.

Indian Air Force trainer plane crashed in Madhya Pradesh

In a similar incident, an Indian Air Force trainer plane crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district in October last year. The pilot of the aircraft was evacuated safely with some minor injuries. "An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector. The pilot ejected safely," the Indian Air Force said in a statement as per ANI. The statement further said that an inquiry was ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

