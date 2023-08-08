Bihar Cabinet Doubles Ex Gratia Amount To Rs 2 Lakh For Death Of Migrant Workers Outside

The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to a proposal to double the ex gratia amount to Rs 2 lakh for the death of migrant workers from the state in other parts of the country and abroad.

Family members of deceased migrant labourers from Bihar used to get Rs 1 lakh as an ex gratia amount, which was last revised in 2008, an official said.

The decision to hike the ex gratia amount was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Talking to reporters, Additional Chief Secretary S Siddhartha said, "The state government has decided to increase the ex-gratia payment for the death of Bihar's migrant labourers in the event of a natural disaster or accident in other parts of the country or abroad within 180 days of the event." The proposal was placed before the cabinet by the state labour resources department.

"There was a provision of providing ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh only to the family members of deceased migrants. It was last revised in 2008. Now, they will get an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh," he said.

In case of permanent disability due to some accidents, migrant labourers will get an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh, instead of getting Rs 75,000 as per earlier provision.

The compensation amount for those, who suffer partial disability, will be doubled to Rs 75,000, Siddhartha said.

The cabinet also approved Rs 409 crore for the creation and development of basic infrastructure facilities at several industrial areas in the state.

"This will also attract investors and create employment in the state," the official added.