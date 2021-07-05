Bihar: Father Of 15-yr-old Claims Daughter Passed Away Due To 'improper Treatment'

Ashok Paswan, a man from Bihar admitted his daughter to Sadar Hospital, Nalanda district after she complained of vomiting and diarrhoea. He accused the doctors supervising her treatment of improper care resulting in his 15-year old daughter's tragic death. He raged at the doctors for asking them to shift to another hospital and for not providing a stretcher to carry his daughter to the ambulance to which the doctor Mahendra Singh refutes his claim on the hospital.

Emergency at Sadar Hospital, Bihar

However, the doctors of the hospital refuted the family's claim and said the looking at the condition of the patient, she was referred to another hospital, but when the family refused to shift the patient, the treatment was immediately started. Shifting to another hospital was not an option for the family as the condition of the daughter was critical and more time could not be wasted, therefore, Ashok Paswan chose to continue the treatment in the same hospital.

Dr Mahendra Singh's responds to allegations

"My duty started at 2 pm. The patient was admitted by the doctor who was on duty before me and gave her initial treatment. Whatever treatment I gave her after 2 pm, I have written it on her report. The girl was not talking or responding to us. Her mother told us that she passed stool twice and had vomited once. But seeing her condition was more serious than just diarrhoea, we suspected she had some other problem and referred her to another hospital. when the family refused to shift her, we started her treatment," said Dr Mahendra Singh, the on-duty doctor. Responding to the allegation of unavailability of stretchers, the doctor said, "The family didn't ask for a stretcher, they picked up her body and left." In the end, the doctors at Sadar Hospital claims the family of neglecting their advice of shifting the girl to another hospital looking at her serious condition as her reports looked more serious than the normal diarrhoea infection therefore providing that sort of treatment felt impossible, added Dr Mahendra.