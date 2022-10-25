Bihar Govt Asks For More Special Trains For Chhath Puja

The Bihar government on Tuesday requested the Ministry of Railways to run more special trains to ensure hassle-free travel for people coming to the state for Chhath Puja celebrations.

The Indian Railways had recently announced that it would run 211 special trains till Chhath Puja this year for the convenience of travellers.

State Chief Secretary Amir Subhani on Tuesday spoke to senior officials of the Ministry of Railways and urged them to run more special trains from various cities of the country to Bihar to clear the rush ahead of the festival, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office here.

Chhath Puja has a special significance in Bihar as people here celebrate the festival with pomp and grandeur.

The request was made to the Centre as people spread all over the country return to their homes in Bihar at this time, a senior official of the CMO said.

