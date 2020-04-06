Bihar Health Minister Appeals All Markaz Attendees To Undergo COVID-19 Testing

In view of the surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases across the country, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey has made an appeal to all the Markaz attendees to come forward and test for Coronavirus. So far, samples of 30 Markaz attendees have been collected and all of them have tested negative.

Mangal Pandey while speaking to Republic TV said, "People who attended Markaz should also get themselves tested. This virus can infect anybody. People of all caste, religion have to be careful. The list of people which we have got so far, we are trying to track them through their Aadhar and Mobile number but we are finding it difficult to locate many of them and those who have been located, most of them are in Delhi. So far we have collected samples of 30 people who attended Markaz and all of them have tested negative. I appeal to all those who attended the Markaz event to come forward undergo a COVID test to protect themselves and others."

So far Bihar has reported 32 positive cases and the efforts are also being made to track all people who returned from foreign countries.

Samples of 3678 people collected

Mangal Pandey further added, "So far we have collected samples of 3678 people, out of which 32 people have tested positive. We have also tracked people who have come from abroad and we have managed to track 70 per cent people who are in the state, and the rest are from outside Bihar. Samples of people who have travelled abroad and returned to Bihar after 18th March, have been collected and tested."

On Migrant labours, who have returned back to Bihar in large numbers, Mangal Pandey said, "During lockdown more than 1.25 lakh people returned to Bihar. We have tested each and every one of them and kept them in quarantine for 14 days in quarantine centre. We are giving financial assistance of Rs 1000 and food grains to all ration cardholders. We have also started relief centres, for people of Bihar who are stuck up in various states."

So far no Markaz Attendees have tested positive in Bihar. However, the Bihar govt is still tracing 22 foreign Nationals who attended Markaz and moved in different parts of Bihar. Police officials have stated that they have got mobile dumping data of 345 people, around the vicinity of Markaz, on the day of the event and they are tracking each and every mobile number.

