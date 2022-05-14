Bihar Man, two wives, mother burnt to death; family feud suspected

Darbhanga (Bihar), May 14 (PTI) Four members of a family – a 40-year-old man, his two wives, and his mother - were killed in Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Saturday when the first wife allegedly poured petrol on them and lit a fire following a quarrel, a police official said.

The incident took place in Sheikhpur Tola locality of Biraul town in the morning. Biraul Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manish Chandra Chaudhary said the deceased Mohd Khurshid Alam (40) had been married to Gulshan Khatun (35) who bore him no children.

He married Roshan Khatun (28) two years ago and she was pregnant, said the official adding that the first wife had grown bitter towards the second and also her mother in law Zubeida Khatun (65).

Gulshan is said to have poured kerosene on herself and other members of the family in the morning and lit a fire.

Zubeida and Roshan succumbed to burn injuries at the Biraul community health centre while Alam and Gulshan died while being taken to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital, Chaudhary said.

Forensic experts have been called in for further investigations. PTI CORR NAC NN NN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)