Bihar: Maximum Temperature Crosses 43 Degrees Celsius, Minister Issues Advisory

There seems to be no respite from the heatwave like conditions for the residents of Bihar as the mercury crossed the 43 degrees Celsius mark in at least five places in the state.

According to a bulletin issued by the Bihar Mausam Sewa Kendra (BMSK) of the state government, severe heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in the state till April 24.

Talking to PTI on Saturday, Bihar Disaster Management minister, Shahnawaz, said, "People are advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration. Besides, district authorities have also been advised to monitor the situation in their respective districts. Situation is being closely monitored by the state Disaster Management department".

Nine districts recorded a maximum day temperature of 42 degree or more on Friday, five places recorded a maximum day temperature of more than 43 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature of 43.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Dehri block of Rohtas, Khizarsarai Block of Gaya and Warisaliganj of Nawada Districts on Friday. The maximum temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nalanda, whereas Arwal registered a high of 43 degrees Celsius.

Other districts that recorded a maximum day temperature of 42 degrees or more included: Aurangabad 42.8 degree Celsius, Jamui and Bhojpur 42.6 degree Celsius, Siwan 42. 5 degrees Celsius, Saran 42.3 degree Celsius and Patna 42.2 degree Celsius.

"Around 68 Blocks in Gopalganj, Siwan, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Vaishali, Arwal, Bhojpur,Jehanabad, Rohtas, Begusarai, Gaya, Lakhisarai, Nalanda, Nawada, Patna, Banka and Munger are observed to be under heatwave like condition", said the bulletin.

Patna district administration on Friday directed all school authorities in the state capital to revise school timings and issued guidelines to save students from heat strokes.

"The district administration prohibits the academic activities for all the classes (including pre-schools and Anganwadi centres) after 11.45 am in all schools of the district. The school authorities are hereby directed to reschedule their timings of academic activities in conformity of the order. The order will come into force from April 15", said the order issued by Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna on Friday.