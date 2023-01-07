Bihar: Patna DM Extends Winter Vacation For Students Up Till Class X Till Due To Cold Wave

In view of the cold wave condition, Patna's District Magistrate has ordered an extension of winter vacation in public and private schools in the city. According to the order issued by the DM, all schools up to class 10 will remain closed until January 14. Earlier, the schools were slated to reopen after winter vacation on January 9, but now the closure has been extended for another 5 days.

"In view of the prevailing cold wave conditions that might take a toll on the health of children, Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna district DM, has ordered the closure of all schools—government and private—up to class 10 until January 14," read the order issued by the Patna DM.

Bihar | In view of the cold wave conditions in Patna, DM issues an order to keep all schools up to Class 10 closed till January 14. pic.twitter.com/BVwsFYPXcg — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2023

It is important to mention here that the Indian Meteorological Department has warned that a severe cold wave is likely to prevail in the state over the next few days.

States order extension of vacations due to the cold wave

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has also directed all schools in Lucknow for students up to Class 8 to remain closed from January 9 to January 14 in view of the decreasing temperature. Recently, the Lucknow District Magistrate issued a notification saying, "In view of the difficulty being faced by the students in reaching the schools due to the extreme cold wave, all schools in urban and rural areas from Class-1 to Class-8 in Lucknow have declared holidays in schools from January 9 to January 14, 2023."

Also, the Punjab government has extended the winter holidays till January 14, 2023, for students of up to Class 7 in all government, aided, recognized, and private schools in the state. Taking to Twitter, the school education minister, Harjot Singh Bains, said holidays are being extended for classes 1 to 7 until January 14. He further said that students in Classes 8 to 12 are required to attend school from 10 am to 3 pm.

Meanwhile, UP's Mainpuri has also issued a similar order asking schools to extend the vacation until January 14, 2023. Government and private schools in Jaipur will also remain closed until January 14. Jaipur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit has issued an order extending the winter vacations of classes 1 to 8 till January 14.

