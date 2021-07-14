Bihar Sculptor Carves PM Modi's Statue As Money Bank; Was Inspired By Janata Curfew Idea

A man from Bihar is recently in news for carving out a statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a money storage bank. Sculptor, Jai Prakash hails from Muzaffarpur, Bihar and his recent creation has now garnered public attention.

Bihar-based sculptor Jai Prakash has been doing the business as a sculptor for many years and has now carved a statue of PM Modi to be used as a money storage bank. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I felt that he has been making efforts to save the country. I decided to make it to save money." "Soon after making it, I started to sell it in the market. This can also be used to teach children about our Prime Minister, who is the best in the world", he added.

Bihar: Muzaffarpur-based sculptor Jai Prakash carved statue of PM Narendra Modi to be used as money storage bank



I got idea of making this when PM announced Janata Curfew last year. He has been making efforts to save country. I decided to make it to save money:He said y'day(1/2) pic.twitter.com/iKTzwUUgLJ — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Talking about his creation, he said that he got the idea last year when Prime Minister Modi announced the 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 for containing the spread of the COVID-19. It took him almost a month to complete the money bank. However, he has been yet received any financial benefits from the creation and is expecting a loan for expanding his business. According to him, the piggy bank can store both coins and notes up to Rs 1 lakh.

Sculptor Jai Prakash has always been a dedicated supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had previously carved his statue during the elections. He was in the news and his creation became very popular. The statue was purchased by many people from around the country. Now, he wants to spread his message to children through the idea of money storage banks.

Previous creations by artists

Earlier, there have been several instances where different artists from around the country have displayed their unique creations in the support of the Indian Prime Minister. In the year 2020, micro-sculpture artist Sachin Sanghe created a miniature chalk sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother Hiraben Modi on his 70th birthday. PM Modi took to his Twitter handle to thank Sachin and expressed his gratitude.

(Source: ANI)