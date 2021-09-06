Last Updated:

Bihar: Teachers Hold Classes On Boats Amid Flood In Katihar District

Bihar: The teachers in the Manihari area of Katihar district have now adopted a unique idea of teaching students, as they have started holding classes on boats.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Bihar, Teachers hold classes on boats

IMAGE: ANI


Since Bihar is witnessing heavy torrential rainfall, many areas across the state have been completely submerged in floodwaters. As a result, schools and colleges are closed, preventing students from studying. However, this does not stop teachers from imparting wisdom to the students. The teachers in Manihari have now adopted a unique idea of teaching students, as they have started holding classes on boats.

Floating classrooms: Teachers hold classes on boats in Bihar's Katihar district

Amid the floods in Bihar, teachers have taken the initiative of taking classes on boats, as they claim that "they can not skip classes". While speaking to news agency ANI, Pankaj Kumar said, "As you can see, the whole area is submerged. We started the initiative of taking classes as we had no other option. Floodwaters were there for six months. We can not skip classes. We will continue taking classes on boats till the water remains". Meanwhile, a student named Amir Lal Kumar, who was a part of the boat class, said, "We are in the 10th standard. The syllabus is incomplete because of the COVID-19 lockdown. The teachers have guided us. So we are studying on the boat as there is a flood. We do not fear floodwaters. After completing my studies, I want to join the Indian Army".  After the incessant rain in Bihar, the Ganga River breached the danger mark, flowing 12 cm above the normal level. As a result, tributaries of the Ganga River are also witnessing an increase in water levels.

READ | Bihar Floods: Ganga, Kosi & Gandak rivers breach danger level after incessant rains

Government response

Earlier, on September 1, the government suspended rails on the route between Darbhanga and Samastipur. The Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, has also conducted an ariel survey of the flood-driven areas, and the state government is continuously monitoring the situation in the flood-hit areas. As per media reports, a six-member central team will visit the flood-affected areas of Bihar. The team will include officials from the road transport department, the agriculture department, and health and sanitation officials, among others.

READ | Bihar CM says probe on after JDU MLA spotted unclothed on train

The central team will prepare a report on the damage caused to the area and the people. The final assessment will be submitted to the centre. It is important to mention here that the flood situation has gradually eased in many districts of north Bihar as the water flow has been reduced from the Kosi and Gandal Barrages. Meanwhile, over 1500 villages are still facing the challenges caused by the floods.

READ | Bihar: 'There's only one leader,' says RCP Singh on Nitish Kumar, denies factionalism

(IMAGE: ANI)
(With Inputs from ANI)

READ | Bihar JDU MLA Gopal Mandal booked for travelling on train in his underwear
READ | Bihar floods: Central team to visit state to take stock of flood-affected areas
Tags: Bihar, Katihar, Teacher boats
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND