Bihar: Villagers Demolish Houses, Take Away Construction Materials Due To Fear Of Flood

Amid incessant rains, a flood-like situation has emerged in Bihar owing to which, several rivers like Kosi, Mahananda, Gandak are in spate. In a shocking incident witnessed on Wednesday, villagers who have been residing by the bank of the Kosi river in Bhagalpur district demolished their own homes and took away construction material as the village faced erosion due to the turbulent flow of the flooded river.

Bihar | Villagers residing by the bank of Kosi river in Bhagalpur district demolish their homes & take away construction material as their village faces erosion due to the turbulent flow of the flooded river pic.twitter.com/KgUikSd2oV — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

One of the villagers said, "No politicians have taken cognizance of our grievances so far. We had to break our houses ourselves and were forced to take the remaining materials. No facilities have been provided by any government. They dumped a few sacks but they got washed away by the flow of river water," reported ANI.

After the incident came to the light, the Bhagalpur DM Subrat Kumar Sen took stock of the current situation and stated, "The village is situated on the banks of the river. Teams have been sent to the spot. We will try to minimize the erosion but the geographical situation is as such that it happens".

Incessant rains wreak havoc across Bihar

Normal life has been disrupted due to heavy rains in several regions of Bihar. It has been raining relentlessly in Patna for the last 24 hours. Water has been flooded in many areas of the district, due to which people have to go through knee-deep water. Many areas like Mithapur, Yarpur, Jakkanpur, Rajendra Nagar, Bus Stand, Sipara, Digha, and Kurji are submerged. According to the Meteorological Department, the situation is likely to remain the sane for the next two-three days. More rain is likely in many parts of the state in the next 72 hours.

