Bihar's 84-yr-old Man Who Took COVID Vaccine 11 Times Relieved From Arrest; Here's Why

A man from Bihar, who had taken 11 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, got saved from being arrested by police for taking more doses than the prescribed number. The 84-year-old man from Bihar who had taken 11 doses of COVID-19 vaccine was earlier booked by the police under Section 44 of the IPC for providing multiple ids to fool healthcare workers and getting inoculated from different vaccination centres.

However, the old man has been relieved from the arrest due to his old age, police informed on Monday. The man has been identified as Brahamdev Mandal. He is a resident of the Puraini area of the Madhepura district. He was booked by the police after his claims of taking vaccine shots 11 times came to the fore. He was booked for breaking the laws of vaccination.

"Brahamdev Mandal was arrested for taking the COVID-19 vaccine 11 times while altering his name and identity card," Deepak Chandra Das, Station House Officer, Puraini, said, adding, "Because of his age, he has been granted respite from arrest under Section 41 of the CrPC," ANI reported.

"It has been alleged in the complaint that Mandal misled health workers on different dates and places, on the basis of different identity cards, and got 11 vaccine doses, breaking the rules of vaccination. This has been done by him between 13 February 2021, and 4 January 2022," Police said.

'Health improved after taking multiple vaccine doses': Brahamdev Mandal

Despite taking the vaccine shots beyond the permitted limits, Brahamdev said that he had not faced any adverse effects and instead asserted that his health has improved over the period.

"Whether his statements are real or false is a matter of investigation," Dr Amarendra Pratap Shahi, Civil Surgeon, Madhepura, had said in response to Mandal's claims.

"If his claims are confirmed to be genuine, we will investigate the hospital records and take appropriate action against the parties implicated," he added.

India celebrates 1st vaccination anniversary

India celebrated the COVID-19 vaccination anniversary on Sunday, January 16. On the same day, a year ago, India had launched Phase I of its COVID-19 vaccination drive, in which the healthcare workers and frontline workers were administered either of the two India manufactured coronavirus vaccines.

To mark the historic day, the Union government launched a stamp dedicated to the development of the Indian-built COVID-19 vaccine: Covaxin. The stamp has been launched to laud the efforts of the Indian scientists for the development of India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in collaboration with Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm, Bharat Biotech.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)