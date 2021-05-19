Bihar's Muzaffarpur Village Reports 36 Deaths In 27 Days; Sarpanch Says 'no Testing Kits'

The death of 36 people in 27 days has created an environment of fear and panic in Muzzafarpur's Sakra block. Despite villagers' fears that the deaths were caused by COVID-19, the local administration has refuted the allegations. The incident is being reported from Saramastapur Panchayat in Muzzafarpur district's Sakra block, where most people have died only after experiencing symptoms such as cough and fever.

Panic in Muzzafarpur

A local villager on Tuesday, May 18, said that 36 people have died so far, with the number expected to rise in the coming days as more people become ill. He also said that the majority of people died only after experiencing symptoms such as cough and fever.

Some elderly people have died, according to Pramod Kumar Gupta, Sarpanch of Muzzafarpur's Sakra Block, while the rest have died of colds, coughs, and fevers. He stated that they had notified the district administration of the sudden rise in the death rate and requested an investigation into the matter to determine the cause.

Sarpanch, Sakra Block, Muzzafarpur, informed, "36 deaths in 27 days due to cough and cold. I had informed the Block Medical officer for testing but there were no kits. I then requested DM for kits & to find out the cause of deaths. Kits have been made available & testing being done."

People die of 'cold & cough'

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Kumar, the in-charge of Sakra PHC, refuted the argument, saying that "Coronavirus hasn't killed everyone. Many people have died as a result of other illnesses." Police raided and confiscated thousands of antigen kits, sanitizers, and other products held for black marketing from a village in Sakra a few days ago.

On Tuesday, Bihar reported 111 COVID-19 deaths, the largest single-day increase in the state's history, pushing the death toll past 4,000, highlighting the state's dire situation amid recent increases in the positivity rate and active caseload. The death toll in the state has now reached 4,039, according to the health department, with Patna (14), West Champaran (10), Muzaffarpur (nine), and Nalanda registering the highest number of new fatalities (seven).

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI