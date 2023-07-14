Bengaluru Man Tries To Overtake Bike-borne Youth, Gets His Car Vandalised

In a startling incident, three-bike-borne miscreants vandalised a car and misbehaved with a passenger and the driver who honked and tried overtaking their two-wheeler vehicle in the Gunjur area situated near Bengaluru on Thursday (July 13). The entire horrific incident was recorded on the dash camera of the car as well as in an apartment's CCTV footage.

The incident was triggered after the car driver honked at two bikes, trying to overtake them. As per the dash cam visuals, the two bikes were running in the middle of a road, causing disruption to smooth traffic movement. In an intolerant behaviour, the bike-borne miscreants stopped the car and argued with the driver for a brief moment.

The car driver tendered his apology for honking at them and took reverse gear to escape the spot. However, the angry bike-borne miscreants followed the driver to his home and vandalised the car. The entire incident didn't go well with the Bengaluru Police.

FIR registered in Varthur PS

Acting on the complaint of the victim, the Varthur Police Station lodged a First Information Report (FIR). "There will be no room for such unruly behaviour or hooliganism under our watch, and will be met with severe consequences," said the police while adding that an investigation has been launched to nab the accused.