Bike-borne Snatchers Who Targeted Weddings Held After Encounter With Cops In Noida

Two motorcycle-borne snatchers who allegedly targeted wedding processions in the Delhi-NCR for valuables were held on Tuesday in Noida after a gunfight with police, officials said.

One of the accused was injured in the exchange of fire in the Sector 58 police station area, they said.

"On November 19, a wedding procession in Noida was targeted by the duo who were on a red motorcycle. They had snatched a bag from a person in the procession which had some cash in it and fled the spot," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

"An investigation was taken up and the duo traced. It was found that they are part of a notorious gang involved in several snatching cases in the Delhi-NCR. They have been booked under the Gangsters Act," Singh said.

The Noida Police got tipped off about their movement here on Tuesday morning, and accordingly, they were tracked down but an encounter broke out in which one of the accused got shot, he said.

Both were eventually arrested, the officer said, identifying them as Sonu, alias Sant Kumar, and Rahul Kashyap of the Khoda area of Ghaziabad.

The police said the duo confessed that they targeted wedding processions for cash and shared the loot.

Two illegal firearms, along with some ammunition, have been seized from them and their motorcycle impounded, the officials added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)