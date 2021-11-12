Bike Stunt Turns Fatal In Kota, 2 Killed, 1 Injured

Two people were killed and a third got critically injured here in the district, when the bike they were riding went out of control and crashed against divider, police said on Friday.

The incident took place Thursday evening when the three friends riding a Bullet Enfield met with an accident while coming down on DCM flyover, allegedly while performing bike stunts, they said.

The two deceased were identified as Chandan Rathore (26) of DCM area and Shiva Kumawat (30) of Prem Nagar area, while the injured was identified as Rahul Panchal of Govind Nagar, police said.

The bodies of the two deceased were handed over to their family members after postmortem on Friday morning, and the injured is still unconscious and undergoing treatment.

According to Udhyog Nagar police station SHO Manoj Singh Sikarwal, Shiva was driving the motorcycle while his two friends, Chandan and Rahul, were riding pillion when the bike crashed against divider.

The three were thrown off the bike and sustained critical head injuries, he said.

They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared Chandan and Shiva brought dead, he added.

The third friend, Rahul, sustained serious injuries in the incident and his condition is still said to be critical, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections and an investigation is underway to gather more information about the incident, Sikarwal said.

The motorcycle belonged to Shiva, who held a polytechnic diploma and recently got a job in a private firm, he added.

