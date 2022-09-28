Last Updated:

Bike Thieves Try To Escape Through Delhi Colony Gate, Security Guard Was Quicker; WATCH

The bike notably belonged to a delivery man who left the key of the bike in the ignition and went to ring the doorbell. The incident took place in Delhi.

Written By
Digital Desk

Image: Republic World


Two thieves, who came posing as Municipal Corporation officials, were caught on the bike in the colony of South Delhi. Interestingly, their mission to steal was hit by the alert security guard, who managed to shut the gates of the colony on time even before the thieves could get away.

The video of the incident was caught on CCTV and is doing rounds on the internet since then. The bike notably belonged to a delivery man who left the key of the bike in the ignition and went to ring the doorbell. 

Thieves nabbed due to security guard's alertness

Soon after witnessing the opportunity to steal the bike, the thieves gunned the engine and tried to run away. However, the delivery agent shouted and the guard was too quick to close the gates of the colony. Following the closure, the men who tried to sneak through rammed into the gate and fell. 

READ | Open admission of corruption in Bihar govt? RJD Minister quips 'I am chieftain of thieves'

One of the two thieves was caught by the residents immediately after they badly ramped in the gates of the colony while the other managed to run away. However, he was later caught in a neighbouring colony, where he was hiding in a park. 

READ | Now, Bihar Agri Min to quit? Nitish pulls up RJD's Sudhakar Singh for 'all thieves' remark

Following the incident, the locals called the police and handed over the thieves to them. 

READ | Video of Italy's PM-elect Giorgia Meloni on 'what we're fighting for' goes viral; Watch
READ | Quirky coffin-design office chair takes the internet by storm; images go viral
READ | Dinesh Karthik reacts to his & Rohit Sharma's viral video from India vs Australia 1st T20I
First Published:
COMMENT