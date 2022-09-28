Two thieves, who came posing as Municipal Corporation officials, were caught on the bike in the colony of South Delhi. Interestingly, their mission to steal was hit by the alert security guard, who managed to shut the gates of the colony on time even before the thieves could get away.

The video of the incident was caught on CCTV and is doing rounds on the internet since then. The bike notably belonged to a delivery man who left the key of the bike in the ignition and went to ring the doorbell.

Thieves nabbed due to security guard's alertness

Soon after witnessing the opportunity to steal the bike, the thieves gunned the engine and tried to run away. However, the delivery agent shouted and the guard was too quick to close the gates of the colony. Following the closure, the men who tried to sneak through rammed into the gate and fell.

One of the two thieves was caught by the residents immediately after they badly ramped in the gates of the colony while the other managed to run away. However, he was later caught in a neighbouring colony, where he was hiding in a park.

Following the incident, the locals called the police and handed over the thieves to them.