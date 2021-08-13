Bikers Perform Dangerous Stunts On Mumbai Roads, Get Arrested By Police; WATCH Video Here

The Mumbai police on Friday arrested two people, who were allegedly performing dangerous stunts on their motorcycle on a city road. The Mumbai police took to Instagram to share the video in which the duo was spotted riding the bike at a high speed without wearing headgears.

Sharing the video the police warned people and asked not to indulge in pulling off such acts that could put the life in danger. Road safety is of utmost importance, Mumbai Police reiterated. In the caption of the video, Mumbai Police twisted lyrics of the 1997 hit track Barbie Girl to stress their road safety message: Attention barbie girl, it's the real world. Life isn't plastic, safety’s fantastic! Take precaution, life is your creation."

The police also said that the accused have been booked under section 279 of IPC & MVA sections for dangerous and rash driving and their license has been suspended as well. The video went viral on social media soon after it was shared by the police. The clip, since being posted nearly 14 hours ago, has gathered more than 2.4 lakh views and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments. Many users shared their thoughts in the comments section. "More Cleaning like this is Needed!! kudoss!! [sic]," a user wrote. "Mumbai police nvr disappoints [sic]," another comment read.

Another incident related to bike stunt

It is to be noted here that cases of bike stunts have been continuously being reported in Mumbai. Earlier, in the month of June, the Mumbai police had arrested a 21-year-old man from Ghatkopar on the charge of doing a dangerous stunt on the edge of rail tracks and getting it filmed. while speaking to the police, the accused had said that he believes fatal acts can make him famous in no time.

According to data by the Statista Research Department, In 2019 alone, the country reported over 151 thousand fatalities due to road accidents. Each year, about three to 5% of the country’s GDP was invested in road accidents. Notably, while India has about 1% of the world’s vehicle population, it also accounted for about 6% of the global road traffic incidents. Almost 70% of the accidents involved young Indians.

Image Credits: Mumbai Police/Instagram