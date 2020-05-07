BJP Alleges 'patients Treated Alongside Bodies' In Sion Hospital Ward; BMC Initiates Probe

In a shocking development, amid Mumbai's going Coronavirus (COVID-19) tally, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, on Thursday, shared a video in which patients were seen being treated allegedly next to bodies wrapped in black body bags. While Rane claims that the video is from Sion hospital, that has yet to be verified. Visuals in the video that surfaced on social media show a crowded ward where patients are lying connected to drip bags and body bags are laid out on adjacent beds as doctors in protective gear are seen going about their duties, attending patients.

Mumbai Police issues musical warning against lockdown violators; netizens react

Ex-CM Fadnavis, Milind Deora slams BMC's mismanagement

Slamming the Uddhav Thackeray government, Former CM Devendra Fadnavis tweeted that the incident endangered the lives of Mumbaikars. He added that the government must ensure that such an incident does not occur again. Echoing similar thoughts, ex-Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora too questioned why BMC was not following WHO prescribed protocols.

1000 bed temporary hospital to be set up in Mumbai's BKC amid soaring COVID cases

Outraged to see corpses laid beside the sick at Sion Hospital. Why isn’t @mybmc following @WHO-prescribed protocols when disposing of #COVIDー19 corpses?



Public hospital staff are doing their best with limited resources at hand. Mumbai’s administration needs to step up NOW! pic.twitter.com/MURUNsIyfc — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) May 7, 2020

Neighbouring civic bodies mull barring residents returning home if they work in Mumbai

BMC sets up probe committee

Taking cognizance of the allegation, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar informed that BMC has set up a committee to authenticate if the video is from Sion hospital. She said that she has spoken to the dean of Sion Hospital but has not been able to identify if the video is of a Sion hospital ward. The BMC has assured that the civic body will issue a report within 24 hours after investigation.

Pednekar added, "There are cases where bodies are unclaimed and families are not identifiable or don't come to claim the bodies. Also some family members are themselves quarantined and hence cannot come to take the bodies. We will soon issue a set of guidelines to deal with the bodies if they are unclaimed and as to how long a body can be kept".

Mumbai records 769 cases & 25 deaths in 24 hours; total COVID-19 tally rises to 10,527