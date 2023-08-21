BJP Asks Why Ever-vocal AAP Is Silent After Delhi Official Booked For Rape Of Minor

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala mounted a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal after a senior government official deputed with the Woman and Child Development department was booked for the rape of a minor. Poonawala took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to question what he called the silence of the Aam Aadmi Party government after the senior official was booked for allegedly raping a minor. Attacking AAP, Poonawala called upon the Delhi government to focus on its own job rather than speaking on the incidents in other states.

Poonawala wrote, “In a shocking incident, a senior official of the Delhi government's Women and Child Development department has been booked for raping, allegedly sexually assaulting a minor and impregnating the child. As per the police, the accused sexually abused the minor girl on multiple occasions between November 2020 and January 2021. Why is the ever vocal AAP govt silent? Was this officer being patronised & protected ? If not why hasn’t Ms Maliwal issued a statement on how such abuse is happening under their nose? Will AAP govt focus on its own job rather than talk about other states?”

The BJP spokesperson, in another tweet, questioned the AAP government alleging that pressure is being put on the victim to protect the official from any further action.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered suspension of the accused.

Meanwhile, DCW chief Swati Maliwal expressed disappointment over the matter and said an official trusted for protecting the daughters has himself turned into a predator.

Writing on X, the DCW chief said: "In Delhi, a government officer sitting on the post of Deputy Director in the Women and Child Development Department has been accused of sexually abusing a girl child. The police haven't arrested him yet. Issuing notice to Delhi Police. If the one whose job was to protect the daughters turns into a predator, then where will the girls go! Must be arrested soon!"

The accused, identified has Premoday Khakha, has been booked after it was alleged that he raped a 14-year-old girl, daughter of a friend who had passed away on October 1, 2020. The accused is alleged to have raped the minor girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021. The minor is said to have been impregnated.

The accused's wife is also said to have been booked for giving medication to the minor to terminate the pregnancy.